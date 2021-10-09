Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

RUS has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$37.29.

TSE:RUS opened at C$32.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$33.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.22. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$17.34 and a 52 week high of C$37.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$979.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 2.3499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at C$66,811.36. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.65, for a total transaction of C$346,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,465,000. Insiders sold 30,508 shares of company stock worth $1,105,186 in the last ninety days.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

