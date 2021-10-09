Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of RPRX opened at $35.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,464 shares of company stock worth $2,005,828 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,098,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320,161 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $115,929,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 6,482.2% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,884,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,235,000 after buying an additional 1,855,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,342,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $997,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 26.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,315,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,842,000 after buying an additional 1,519,734 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royalty Pharma (RPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.