Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON:RDSA opened at GBX 1,708.60 ($22.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,718.36 ($22.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £132.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,495.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,442.50.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.27%.
About Royal Dutch Shell
Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
