Royal Bank of Canada Raises MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$62.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTY. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of MTY Food Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of MTY Food Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$58.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.50.

Shares of MTY opened at C$65.23 on Thursday. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$37.09 and a 52-week high of C$72.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$114.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

