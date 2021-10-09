Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stake Decreased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,851,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Rollins were worth $63,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROL. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Rollins by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Rollins by 16.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,319 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,626,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,843,000 after buying an additional 579,401 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 697.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 345,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,898,000 after buying an additional 302,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 652,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,114. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

