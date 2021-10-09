Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Price Target Raised to GBX 975 at Liberum Capital

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) had its price target hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 975 ($12.74) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Robert Walters from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

RWA opened at GBX 776 ($10.14) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 698.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 686.25. Robert Walters has a 52-week low of GBX 371 ($4.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 797.70 ($10.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03. The stock has a market cap of £594.08 million and a P/E ratio of 32.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio is 67.80%.

In other Robert Walters news, insider Alan Bannatyne sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.62), for a total value of £1,254,000 ($1,638,359.03).

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

