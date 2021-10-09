Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Riley Exploration Permian has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of REPX opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $79.20.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. Analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate acquired 41,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 4,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,798.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 109,940 shares of company stock worth $2,348,342 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) by 195.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

