Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCH. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$48.00 target price (up from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE RCH opened at C$42.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of C$32.49 and a 12 month high of C$46.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.56. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$371.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.40 million. Analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.9800001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total value of C$123,840.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,078,586.95.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

