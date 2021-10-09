Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Upgraded at TheStreet

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.22 million, a P/E ratio of 96.42 and a beta of 0.56. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 0.94%.

In other Richardson Electronics news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,162 shares in the company, valued at $344,021.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter worth about $559,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the second quarter worth about $301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 245.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

