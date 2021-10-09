Richard J. Daly Sells 77,661 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $12,737,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BR opened at $168.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.68 and a 52 week high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BR. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,864 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,846 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,878,000 after purchasing an additional 737,057 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4,559.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 493,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,795,000 after purchasing an additional 483,395 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,946,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

