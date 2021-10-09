Reviewing HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB)

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) and HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and HomeTrust Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 0.95% 1.27% 0.27% HomeTrust Bancshares 9.89% 7.81% 0.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and HomeTrust Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A HomeTrust Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.5% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and HomeTrust Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 1.15 -$80.53 million N/A N/A HomeTrust Bancshares $158.55 million 3.10 $15.53 million $2.06 14.50

HomeTrust Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bluegreen Vacations.

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares beats Bluegreen Vacations on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public. The company was founded on July 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Asheville, NC.

