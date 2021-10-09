Reviewing Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) and FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) and FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and FIH Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee Precious Metals 34.04% 24.80% 20.38% FIH Mobile N/A N/A N/A

0.0% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FIH Mobile has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and FIH Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00 FIH Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dundee Precious Metals currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 75.57%. Given Dundee Precious Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dundee Precious Metals is more favorable than FIH Mobile.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and FIH Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee Precious Metals $609.60 million 2.06 $196.00 million N/A N/A FIH Mobile $8.93 billion 0.14 -$173.94 million N/A N/A

Dundee Precious Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FIH Mobile.

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats FIH Mobile on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc. is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production. The Ada Tepe segment engages in the production of gold in Bulgaria. The Tsumeb segment represents the smelter operation. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of general and administrative costs, corporate social responsibility expenses, exploration and development projects, and other income and cost items. The company was founded by Nathan Edward Goodman on September 2, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About FIH Mobile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity. The company was formerly known as Foxconn International Holdings Limited and changed its name to FIH Mobile Limited in May 2013. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan. FIH Mobile Limited is a subsidiary of Foxconn (Far East) Limited.

