Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will post sales of $600,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $1.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $4.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $4.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.00 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $19.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Resonant.

Get Resonant alerts:

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 961.22% and a negative return on equity of 138.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RESN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Resonant in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Shares of RESN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.35. 649,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,196. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The company has a market cap of $148.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant in the second quarter worth $5,339,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Resonant by 280.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,684,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Resonant by 1,153.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 546,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Resonant by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 453,198 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Resonant by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 152,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resonant (RESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.