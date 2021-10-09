Resolute Advisors LLC Sells 25,237 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Resolute Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,237 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 513,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 20,922 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after buying an additional 221,624 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth about $10,188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,319,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.43. 9,145,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,349,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $51,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $3,574,195.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,369 shares of company stock worth $4,903,963 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

