Resolute Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Resolute Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDEV. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock remained flat at $$66.93 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 210,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,036. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.88. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $51.65 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

