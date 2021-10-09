Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $55,155,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,335,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,984,000 after purchasing an additional 790,313 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 354.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 586,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,570,000 after purchasing an additional 457,565 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,714,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after buying an additional 415,900 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

