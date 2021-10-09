Research Analysts Offer Predictions for OneMain Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of OneMain in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.64. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Shares of OMF opened at $56.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.16. OneMain has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

