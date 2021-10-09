Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Coinbase Global, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Coinbase Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis.

COIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.63.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $248.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total value of $5,157,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 928,604 shares of company stock worth $240,437,560.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

