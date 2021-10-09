Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on REMYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $21.44 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $22.57.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Rémy Cointreau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

