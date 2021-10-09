Relx (LON:REL) PT Set at GBX 2,500 by Credit Suisse Group

Relx (LON:REL) has been given a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REL. Barclays boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,235 ($29.20) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) price objective on Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,248.45 ($29.38).

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 2,146 ($28.04) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.51 billion and a PE ratio of 31.01. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,246 ($29.34). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,172.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,005.56.

In other Relx news, insider Paul Walker bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

