Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Trading Up 10%

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) shares were up 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 71,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,197,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Several analysts have commented on REKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $524.76 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rekor Systems news, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $57,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,653,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at $365,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at $2,199,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 80.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after buying an additional 321,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

