Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Short Interest Up 17.4% in September

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 4,550,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 796,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

REG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,332,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,995,000 after purchasing an additional 319,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,093,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,584,000 after purchasing an additional 297,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,775,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,720,000 after buying an additional 989,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,156,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,689,000 after buying an additional 255,252 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ REG opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.52. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $70.56.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

