Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,093,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,584,000 after acquiring an additional 297,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,775,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,015,000 after buying an additional 25,863 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 28.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,720,000 after buying an additional 989,151 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,156,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,689,000 after buying an additional 255,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,452,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,188,000 after buying an additional 66,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

NASDAQ REG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.43. 535,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,472. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $70.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

