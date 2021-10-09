Redpanda Earth Market Capitalization Reaches $4.38 Million (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Redpanda Earth has a market cap of $4.38 million and $115,415.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00062826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.11 or 0.00142068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00090681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,034.40 or 1.00098869 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,626.60 or 0.06596213 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Profile

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

Redpanda Earth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redpanda Earth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redpanda Earth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

