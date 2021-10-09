RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Shares Up 2.6%

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. 31,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 84,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KUT. Cormark increased their target price on RediShred Capital from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their target price on RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.15 million and a PE ratio of -25.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.61.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.