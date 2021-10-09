RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Shares Up 2.6%

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. 31,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 84,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KUT. Cormark increased their target price on RediShred Capital from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their target price on RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a report on Friday, August 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.15 million and a PE ratio of -25.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.61.

About RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

