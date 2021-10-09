Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $373.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.97. Red River Bancshares has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.31%.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.51 per share, with a total value of $26,465.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRBI. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Red River Bancshares by 1,394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Red River Bancshares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

