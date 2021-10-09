Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Shares Up 0.1%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,541 ($72.39) and last traded at GBX 5,488 ($71.70). 995,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,058,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,483 ($71.64).

Several research firms have weighed in on RKT. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to GBX 7,870 ($102.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Agricole decreased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 7,200 ($94.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.30%.

In related news, insider Elane Stock bought 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, with a total value of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37). Also, insider Pamela Kirby bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, for a total transaction of £56,920 ($74,366.34).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.