Raymond James Reiterates Buy Rating for K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF)

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 96.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KNTNF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

KNTNF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. 95,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,807. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

