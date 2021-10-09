Raymond James Boosts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $750.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIVB. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price objective (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.78.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $670.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $596.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $567.11. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $263.34 and a 1-year high of $679.00.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,581 shares of company stock worth $10,852,525 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after buying an additional 162,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,549,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

