Ravencoin Classic 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,211.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $9,211.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,110.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.21 or 0.06601744 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.00326094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $598.88 or 0.01106789 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00099521 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.54 or 0.00511073 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00354014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.76 or 0.00324820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

