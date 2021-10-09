Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,916,000 after buying an additional 25,285 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,343,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,780,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 170.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after buying an additional 286,522 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.04.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

