Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RAIFY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Raiffeisen Bank International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAIFY traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 754. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

