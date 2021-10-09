Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Short Interest Update

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $141.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $160.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.19 and its 200 day moving average is $138.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,881,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after purchasing an additional 628,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after purchasing an additional 475,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 166.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,944,000 after purchasing an additional 378,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

