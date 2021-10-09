Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at TD Securities

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quebecor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

OTCMKTS QBCRF opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27. Quebecor has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment, and Head Office and Inter-Segments. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

