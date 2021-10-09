Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,631,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,022,000 after buying an additional 77,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,174,000 after buying an additional 76,562 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,585,000 after buying an additional 104,137 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,337,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,009,000 after buying an additional 52,962 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $550.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $333.31 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $596.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.83.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

