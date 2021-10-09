Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $9.06 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 126,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

