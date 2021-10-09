Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $8.53 Million Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,533,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 18.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 35.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total value of $19,569,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,489,700.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,805 shares of company stock valued at $68,304,382. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $274.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.87. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.47 and a beta of 2.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.19 and a twelve month high of $301.99.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.