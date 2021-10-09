Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3,751.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,518 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9,466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 224,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,266,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,528,000 after acquiring an additional 102,131 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $1,770,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

NVS stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.33 and its 200-day moving average is $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.