Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $10.14 Million Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,218 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 264,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Shares of WLK opened at $98.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.42. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

