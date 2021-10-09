Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 44,412 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 239.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,412 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $130.43 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.56 and its 200 day moving average is $149.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.71.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

