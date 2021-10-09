Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $189.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Qorvo is riding on strong demand for highly integrated 5G solutions that deliver superior performance. Accelerated deployment of 5G, the roll-out of Wi-Fi 6 and 6E technologies, and advancement in applications based on Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Thread and ultrawide band technologies are favoring the company’s prospects. Its ultrawide band technology is a growth driver as it provides a superior level of accuracy, reliability, latency and security when compared with traditional technologies like Wi-Fi, BLE and NFC. Expanding opportunities presented by RF-based biotechnology testing is noteworthy. Qorvo provided positive second quarter and fiscal 2022 revenue guidance. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, increase in labor and other development expenses are expected to hurt margin in the near term.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $209.85.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $165.83 on Tuesday. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $124.56 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

