QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 95,552 shares.The stock last traded at $87.40 and had previously closed at $87.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QADA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair cut shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.56.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

About QAD

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

