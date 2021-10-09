Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Increased by Analyst

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.37.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.71.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $206.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.94 and its 200 day moving average is $197.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 130,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after buying an additional 23,425 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.