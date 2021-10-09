Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Raised by Analyst

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

HLI has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of HLI opened at $99.48 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $61.19 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

