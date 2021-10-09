Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ FY2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

NYSE NUS opened at $40.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $63.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

