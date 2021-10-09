Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for LGI Homes, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LGI Homes in a report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.62. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ FY2022 earnings at $18.60 EPS.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LGIH has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $139.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.06. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $95.54 and a 1-year high of $188.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

