Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

NYSE:ICE opened at $128.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $128.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.