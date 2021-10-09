Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Reduced by Cormark

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $67.28. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $72.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $169.13 EPS.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$53.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$18.78 by C$34.36. The business had revenue of C$8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.49 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$790.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$704.17.

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$525.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$545.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$552.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$346.84 and a 52-week high of C$581.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total transaction of C$78,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,176 shares in the company, valued at C$2,173,190.40.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

