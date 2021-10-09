Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Devon Energy in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DVN. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Devon Energy stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,178,743,000 after purchasing an additional 460,138 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,812,563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $753,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,309 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

