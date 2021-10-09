Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for B&G Foods, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%.

Shares of BGS opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43. B&G Foods has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $47.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 102,688 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $3,137,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

